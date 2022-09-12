Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.5 %

OSH opened at $28.33 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,346,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $1,407,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,842,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,248,523 shares of company stock valued at $206,854,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.