Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0646 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $324.62 million and $56.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.