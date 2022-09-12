Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 11.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.19.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oatly Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.27 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.