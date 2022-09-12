Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Stephen Loukas Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.53 per share, with a total value of C$31,579.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,067.98.

Stephen Loukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Stephen Loukas purchased 5,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,889.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

OBE opened at C$10.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.88. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$882.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 4.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

