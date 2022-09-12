Obyte (GBYTE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,836.00

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $4,836.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $17.48 or 0.00078081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00741517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014375 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte’s launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 821,922 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

According to CryptoCompare, ".Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open."

