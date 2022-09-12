Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem

About Ocean Bio-Chem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.