Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $13.03 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.73.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem
About Ocean Bio-Chem
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
