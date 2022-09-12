Oddz Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $612,572.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Oddz’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

