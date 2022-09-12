ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.0924 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded up 4,357.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4,357.5% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $16,550.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.
About ODIN PROTOCOL
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol.
