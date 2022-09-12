ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.0924 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded up 4,357.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4,357.5% higher against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $16,550.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol.

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

