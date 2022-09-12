ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

