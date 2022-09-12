ODUWA Price Up 24.6% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

