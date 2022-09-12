Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $84,836.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006513 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

