OG Fan Token (OG) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $3.70 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00026582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

