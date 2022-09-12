Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
