Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

