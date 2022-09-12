OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

OLO stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.41. OLO has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

