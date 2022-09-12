OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
