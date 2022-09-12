OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.