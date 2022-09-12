Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of -412.33 and a beta of 0.69. Ooma has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

