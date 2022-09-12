OpenDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $27.20 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $27.20 million and $2.29 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00475109 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

