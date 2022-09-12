Oppenheimer Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $23.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

