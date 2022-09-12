OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Purchases 4,191 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,938.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,034 shares in the company, valued at $884,878.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OPFI opened at $2.64 on Monday. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $289.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
