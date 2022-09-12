OppFi (OPFI) & Its Peers Critical Review

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 7.87, suggesting that their average share price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% OppFi Competitors -32.15% 18.65% 1.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.6% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OppFi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi Competitors 242 1247 1764 53 2.49

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 60.48%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.27 OppFi Competitors $4.05 billion $789.91 million 3.74

OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

