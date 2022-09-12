OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $243,626.75 and $83,155.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official website is www.optionroom.finance. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

