ORAO Network Market Capitalization Hits $106,392.42 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $106,392.42 and approximately $28,445.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well."

