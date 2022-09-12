Orchid (OXT) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $78.86 million and $6.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

