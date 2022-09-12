Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $69.11 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $69.11 million and $15.28 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com/en. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

