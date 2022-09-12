Origin Sport Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $495,784.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00068777 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

