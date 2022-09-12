OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $89,199.65 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

