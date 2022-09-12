Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.
About Oxbull.tech
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
