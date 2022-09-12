Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $13.71 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $487,407.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,221.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.12 or 0.07677856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00170417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00275622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00730699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00577026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,873,395 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

