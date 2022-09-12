Oxen (OXEN) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Oxen has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $511,400.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.03 or 0.07977727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00174218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00281124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00734966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00594171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000976 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,859,466 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

