Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (OXSQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Trading Down 0.4 %

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05.

