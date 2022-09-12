PAID Network Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and $38,773.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00749881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019127 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.