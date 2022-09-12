Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PTN has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of PTN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

