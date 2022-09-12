PancakeSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.56 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $608.62 million and approximately $51.56 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00019579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 326,458,567 coins and its circulating supply is 139,797,409 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

