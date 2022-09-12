Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.0759 on Top Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin launched on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,137,176 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange.

Pangolin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

