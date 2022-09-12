Panos Kozanian Sells 2,161 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

