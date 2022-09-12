Pantos Price Tops $0.0632 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (PAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $19,892.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 10% against the dollar.
Pantos Profile
Pantos’ launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.
Pantos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
