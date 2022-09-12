Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $8.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Shares of PGRE opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.