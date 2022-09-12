Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.44 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.10 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 7.2199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,047,724.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also

