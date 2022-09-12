Pareto Securities Lowers Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Meltwater Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meltwater (MWTRF)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meltwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meltwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.