Pareto Securities Lowers Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) to Hold

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Meltwater Stock Performance

