Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.28 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.33.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Parex Resources

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.