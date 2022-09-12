Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$21.28 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.33.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
