Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00040465 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $27.96 million and $5.46 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s launch date was January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

