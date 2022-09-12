Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
