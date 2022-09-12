Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

