Pastel Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pastel has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $1.20 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.
Buying and Selling Pastel
