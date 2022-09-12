Pastel Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pastel has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $1.20 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork.

Buying and Selling Pastel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

