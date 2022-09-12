Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,401 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $95,453.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

