Paulson & CO. Inc. Sells 924,281 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Paulson & CO. Inc. cut its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,281 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group comprises about 0.7% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Newmark Group worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

Insider Transactions at Newmark Group

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

