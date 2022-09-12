Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.53 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001295 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018259 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
