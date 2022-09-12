Paycoin Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $86.77 million and $288,809.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paycoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

