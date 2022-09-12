PDT Partners LLC Acquires 26,366 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.28% of GoPro worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoPro by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 489,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 2,071.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 368,975 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in GoPro by 914.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 351,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 316,922 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GoPro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 276,886 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.93 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

