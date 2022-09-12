PDT Partners LLC Acquires 29,902 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after purchasing an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 651,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

SMAR stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

