PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.